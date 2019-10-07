Lightning's Luke Witkowski: Workload dropping
Witkowski's ice time has dropped in half since opening night.
He played 10:53 on opening night, but just 5:32 Sunday night. But interestingly enough, he's still out on the ice for the same number of shifts (11). The pace of the game is fast and that may hold Witkowski back. And with Jan Rutta warming up the press box, Witkowski could switch places with him soon.
