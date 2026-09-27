Sogaard was placed on waivers by the Lightning on Sunday.

Sogaard signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Lightning in the offseason after he was a part of the Senators' goalie carousel in 2025-26 during Linus Ullmark's absence. The 25-year-old Sogaard primarily played with AHL Belleville, where he posted a 7-13-4 record, a 3.69 GAA and an .874 save percentage across 27 regular-season outings. He'll look to battle for AHL Syracuse's No. 1 spot between the pipes with the departure of Brandon Halverson.