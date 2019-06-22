Lightning's Marek Mazanec: Heads south to Tampa in trade
Mazanec was traded along with draft picks from Vancouver to Tampa Bay in exchange for J.T. Miller on Saturday, reports Bob McKenzie of TSN.ca.
Mazanec is 27 and he's moved a lot in the last few months -- he had only arrived in Vancouver in February following a trade with Nashville. He did not dress for the Canucks. Mazanec could compete for the backup role in Tampa Bay, but that's all. The number one seat in Lightning land is locked up solid with Andrei Vasilevskiy.
