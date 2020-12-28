The Senators traded Gaborik (back) and Anders Nilsson to the Lightning in exchange for Cedric Paquette, Braydon Coburn, and a 2022 second-round draft pick on Sunday.

Gaborik has missed the last two seasons after undergoing back surgery and it doesn't appear there's an NHL return in his future. The 38-year-old forward has one season left under contract which the Lightning will likely stash on long-term injured reserve.