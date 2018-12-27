Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Able to skate Thursday
Joseph (lower body) remains on IR ahead of Thursday's home game against the Flyers, though he was able to skate in the morning session, Nick Kelly of the Tampa Bay Times reports.
At this point, it looks like Joseph is more apt to return against the Canadiens on Saturday. The bottom-six winger has been an excellent tournament play in DFS settings since he's produced nine goals and four assists to complement a plus-6 rating over 32 games and 12:05 of average ice time.
