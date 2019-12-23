Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Ascends to top level
The Lightning recalled Joseph from AHL Syracuse on Monday.
joseph's being called up for the Lightning's last game before the holiday break, but he's no lock to enter the lineup. Over 31 games with the big club this year, Joseph has posted four goals, three assists and 37 hits.
