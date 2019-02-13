Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Back with big club
The Lightning recalled Joseph from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.
Joseph was sent to the minors in order to make room for Jan Rutta on the roster, but with Eric Cernak (lower body) considered a possibility for Thursday's game against the Stars, Tampa Bay is no longer in need of Rutta's services as a depth defender. Joseph, who's notched 20 points in 48 appearances this season, will return to a bottom-six role against Dallas.
