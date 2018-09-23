Joseph tallied two assists in Tampa's 5-2 win over Nashville on Saturday night.

Joseph's bid for a bottom-six role continues. He saw 1:09 on the power play and 1:22 shorthanded. Joseph also fired two shots, made two blocks and delivered two hits in 13:55 overall. He could have some fantasy value in deep formats given the power of the Bolts' offence. Points will come almost by osmosis.