Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Brought back to parent club

Joseph was recalled from AHL Syracuse on Wednesday.

The Lightning demoted defenseman Jan Rutta in a corresponding move. Joseph has reemerged with the parent club after news broke that Brayden Point missed a team meeting and sat out the most recent game for disciplinary reasons. Selected by the Bolts in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2015 draft, Joseph has accrued 13 goals and seven helpers through 51 games as a rookie, which is quite amazing for a winger averaging 11:30 of ice time.