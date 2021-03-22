Joseph scored a goal on his only shot and dished out two hits Sunday in a 5-3 victory over the Panthers.
Joseph followed up a Ross Colton wraparound attempt and cashed in the rebound, giving Tampa Bay a 3-2 lead early in the third period. It was the eight goal of the year for the 24-year-old, who has found the back of the net three times in his last six contests.
