Joseph notched an assist, five hits and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 6-3 win over the Canadiens in Game 3.
Joseph set up Tyler Johnson for what would be the game-winning goal at 3:33 of the second period. The assist was Joseph's first point in four playoff appearances this year. The 24-year-old will likely remain in the lineup as long as Alex Killorn (leg) is out.
