Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Could break camp
Joseph will be seriously considered for one of the final roster spots with the Lightning in training camp this fall, The Athletic reports.
Selected by the Bolts in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2015 draft, Joseph reportedly will be in direct competition with Russian prospect Alexander Volkov, as an immediate bottom-six spot is up for grabs due to Ryan Callahan (shoulder) being out until the beginning of November at the earliest. While he has yet to make his NHL debut, Joseph generated 18 goals and 42 assists -- including playoff action -- in 77 games with AHL Syracuse last season.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...
-
Rookie preview for 2018-19
Jon Litterine reviews who in this year’s rookie class can give your fantasy hockey squad a...
-
Goalie Tiers for 2018-19
How to sort out all the goaltender options for the 2018-19 season? Sasha Yodashkin offers up...
-
NHL free agency recap
Free agency feels like a long time ago as we move closer to the opening of training camps,...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Forward Tiers
How to sort out the huge group of NHL forwards in Fantasy terms? Evan Berofsky does it for...