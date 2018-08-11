Joseph will be seriously considered for one of the final roster spots with the Lightning in training camp this fall, The Athletic reports.

Selected by the Bolts in the fourth round (120th overall) of the 2015 draft, Joseph reportedly will be in direct competition with Russian prospect Alexander Volkov, as an immediate bottom-six spot is up for grabs due to Ryan Callahan (shoulder) being out until the beginning of November at the earliest. While he has yet to make his NHL debut, Joseph generated 18 goals and 42 assists -- including playoff action -- in 77 games with AHL Syracuse last season.