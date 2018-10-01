Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Earns roster spot
Joseph has survived the final cut and has made the Lightning, reports Nick Kelly of the Tampa Times.
Joseph was incredible in the preseason, scoring four goals and finishing with eight points. "His speed is his biggest asset," said coach Jon Cooper. "He has been using it. He's finding himself around the net and putting those goals home." The Bolts are deep, so Joseph will likely find himself down the lineup for now.
