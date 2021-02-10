Joseph scored twice on three shots in Tuesday's 6-1 win over Nashville. He also added two PIM and two hits.
Joseph converted a backdoor feed from Mikhail Sergachev to give the Lightning a 3-1 lead in the latter stages of the first period. The goal also snapped Joseph's seven-game goal drought. He later added a power-play tally, deflecting a Victor Hedman point shot with 3:40 left in regulation to round out the scoring. The 23-year-old has four goals and one assist in 11 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Another goal impresses coach•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Secures two-year pact•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Returns to AHL•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Ascends to top level•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Shuffles back to minors•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Heading back up from minors•