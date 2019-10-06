Play

Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Gets first snipe of season

Joseph notched his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Florida.

He saw just 9:03 in ice time, so that's a bit worrisome -- Joseph could find himself in a group that rotates on and off the fourth line. However, his speed is immense and his ice time may have been a function of all the PKs the team had to manage. Joseph doesn't hop the boards for special teams.

