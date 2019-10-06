Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Gets first snipe of season
Joseph notched his first goal of the season in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Florida.
He saw just 9:03 in ice time, so that's a bit worrisome -- Joseph could find himself in a group that rotates on and off the fourth line. However, his speed is immense and his ice time may have been a function of all the PKs the team had to manage. Joseph doesn't hop the boards for special teams.
More News
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Holds his own against Jackets•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Makes most of limited ice time•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Brought back to parent club•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Headed back to minors•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Back with big club•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Sent to minor-league affiliate•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.