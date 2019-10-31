Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Gets in on action
Joseph scored a goal and recorded an assist, finishing Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Devils with two points.
Joseph had managed just one goal in his last nine appearances, but the third-line winger broke out of his slump in a big way versus New Jersey. Joseph now has five points on the year, but while Wednesday's outing was fruitful, he remains a risky fantasy play most nights.
More News
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Delivering on lower line•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Gets first snipe of season•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Holds his own against Jackets•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Makes most of limited ice time•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Brought back to parent club•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Headed back to minors•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.