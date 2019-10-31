Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Gets in on action

Joseph scored a goal and recorded an assist, finishing Wednesday's 7-6 win over the Devils with two points.

Joseph had managed just one goal in his last nine appearances, but the third-line winger broke out of his slump in a big way versus New Jersey. Joseph now has five points on the year, but while Wednesday's outing was fruitful, he remains a risky fantasy play most nights.

