Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Headed back to minors

The Lightning sent Joseph back to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday.

Joseph's demotion is mainly the result of him not requiring waivers in order to be sent down. The move also opened up a roster spot for the team to recall Jan Rutta from the minors with Victor Hedman (lower body) unavailable Tuesday. Considering his fairly strong impression at the top level -- notching 20 points in 51 games -- there's a decent chance he will rejoin the top club in short order.