Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Holds his own against Jackets
Joseph played in all four Tampa Bay playoff games against Columbus and finished with four shots and a minus-2 rating in limited ice time.
He only played 8:21 in Game 4 on Tuesday, but did see 12:14 in Game 3. Joseph wasn't exactly noticeable on the ice, but that actually was a good thing. The rookie who delivered 26 points in 70 games in his rookie year held his own against the Blue Jackets. Joseph could take a step forward next season, especially if there are some changes to the Bolts' roster. Training camp will give this speedster a chance to shine.
