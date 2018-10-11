Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Impressing coach
Joseph has impressed coach Jon Cooper and his line is the only one that Cooper hasn't changed heading into Thursday's game against Vancouver, reports the Tampa Tribune.
Joseph, Alex Killorn and Antony Cirelli have found immediate chemistry, something the rest of the squad is still struggling to find. This trio is electric -- they bring smarts, speed and two-way acumen to the third line. Joseph has a chance to really surprise this season. He's yet another deep-round find from the Steve Yzerman era.
More News
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...