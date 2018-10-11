Joseph has impressed coach Jon Cooper and his line is the only one that Cooper hasn't changed heading into Thursday's game against Vancouver, reports the Tampa Tribune.

Joseph, Alex Killorn and Antony Cirelli have found immediate chemistry, something the rest of the squad is still struggling to find. This trio is electric -- they bring smarts, speed and two-way acumen to the third line. Joseph has a chance to really surprise this season. He's yet another deep-round find from the Steve Yzerman era.