Joseph (lower body) is "extremely doubtful" to play Sunday against Winnipeg, Bryan Burns of the Lightning's official site reports.

Despite the "murky" outlook for Sunday, Joseph's injury is not believed to be serious. According to head coach, Jon Cooper, the 21-year-old should be available at some point during the team's upcoming road trip, but Sunday could be pushing it. In 32 games, Joseph has scored nine goals and posted 13 points.