Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Make most of limited ice time

Joseph delivered two assists Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Jets.

He did it in just 9:45 of ice time. Joseph also finished plus-2 with a minor penalty. He has 22 points in 56 games this season and his speed, skill and tenacity make him a great bottom-six fit on the Bolts. Joseph has some value in the deepest of formats and could be a 40-45 point winger in the future.