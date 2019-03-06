Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Makes most of limited ice time
Joseph delivered two assists Tuesday in a 5-2 win over the Jets.
He did it in just 9:45 of ice time. Joseph also finished plus-2 with a minor penalty. He has 22 points in 56 games this season and his speed, skill and tenacity make him a great bottom-six fit on the Bolts. Joseph has some value in the deepest of formats and could be a 40-45 point winger in the future.
