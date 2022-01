Joseph has two points (one goal, one assist) in his last nine games.

Joseph's ice time has slowly inched up from 14-15 minutes to 15-18 in the last four contests. His speed is an incredible asset, but he just doesn't seem to be able to use it for offensive good. Joseph has just 12 shots over those nine contests, and needs to start firing more pucks lest he lose playing time once lines are juggled to accommodate Nikita Kucherov's imminent return from his lower-body injury.