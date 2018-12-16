Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Out Sunday, placed on IR
Joseph (lower body) will not suit up Sunday after being placed on injured reserve, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
The IR designation will rule Joseph out for the next few games. Assuming the team backdates his IR status, the earliest he can return would be Saturday in Edmonton. The rookie winger has nine goals, 13 points and 56 hits in 32 games this season.
