Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Pots first goal of career
Joseph scored a goal Sunday in a 4-3 overtime win against Ottawa.
Joseph, 21, took 14 games to score his first career NHL goal. While the points haven't come as often as he'd like, Joseph continues to impress in his inaugural season and will hopefully see his ice time rise as the season progresses.
