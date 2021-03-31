Joseph scored a goal in Tuesday's 3-1 loss to the Blue Jackets.

Joseph deflected a Luke Schenn shot in the third period for the lone Lightning tally. The 24-year-old Joseph has stepped up this year with 10 goals and five assists in 35 outings, after he was limited to seven points in 37 contests last season. The Quebec native has added 54 hits, 38 shots on net and a plus-7 rating in a bottom-six role.