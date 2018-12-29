Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Ready to rock
Joseph (lower body) was activated from injured reserve for Saturday's home game against the Canadiens, per the NHL's official media site.
We can confirm that Joseph is listed on the official NHL.com roster report as an active skater versus the Habs. The rookie has looked electric at times, producing nine goals and four assists through 32 games.
More News
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Able to skate Thursday•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Will miss next two contests•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Out Sunday, placed on IR•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Likely out Sunday•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Unavailable against Toronto•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Involved in three goals•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...