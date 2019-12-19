Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Returned to bus league
Tampa Bay assigned Joseph to AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Joseph has only averaged 9:33 of ice time in seven contests in the month of December, so he'll head to the minors to receive more significant playing time. However, the 22-year-old winger has been a staple in the Lightning's bottom six over the past two seasons, so he likely won't be in the AHL for long.
