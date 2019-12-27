Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Returned to minor-league affiliate
Tampa Bay reassigned Joseph to AHL Syracuse on Friday.
Joseph's demotion suggests Tyler Johnson (lower body) will likely be ready to return Saturday against Montreal. The 22-year-old has appeared in 32 games with the Lightning this season, so he'll be back in the NHL before long.
