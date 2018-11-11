Joseph scored two goals and helped out on Braydon Coburn's goal, but his team fell 6-4 to Ottawa on Saturday.

The goals are coming much more quickly for Joseph now, as he's scored four goals in his past four games after starting the year without a goal in his first 13 games. At just 21, he's moving up the time table for becoming a key contributor. Start him for the time being and see if this surge is real.