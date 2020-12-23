Joseph signed a two-year, $1.475 million deal with the Lightning on Wednesday.

Joseph saw action in 37 games for Tampa last year in which he managed four goals on 35 shots, three assists and 47 hits while averaging 11:31 of ice time. With Nikita Kucherov (hip) and Steven Stamkos (abdomen) still recovering from injury, the team may have to rely on players like Joseph and Alexander Volkov to fill the gap for the start of the season.