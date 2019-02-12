Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Sent to minor-league affiliate
Tampa Bay assigned Joseph (undisclosed) to AHL Syracuse on Tuesday, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Joseph will be back with the big club as soon as defenseman Erik Cernak (lower body) is ready to return (and hence removing the need for an extra blueliner), which could happen as soon as Thursday against the Stars. The 22-year-old Joseph has been a solid source of secondary scoring for the Lightning this season, notching 13 goals and 20 points in 48 appearances.
