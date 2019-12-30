Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Shuffles back to minors
The Lightning reassigned Joseph to AHL Syracuse on Monday.
Joseph played in both games this past weekend, recording a shot on goal and three hits. The Lightning only have 12 healthy forwards with Joseph in the minors, so expect the 22-year-old -- or another minor-league player -- to be recalled before Tuesday's road game against the Sabres.
More News
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Heading back up from minors•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Ascends to top level•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Returned to bus league•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Gets in on action•
-
Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Delivering on lower line•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.