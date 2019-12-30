Play

Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Shuffles back to minors

The Lightning reassigned Joseph to AHL Syracuse on Monday.

Joseph played in both games this past weekend, recording a shot on goal and three hits. The Lightning only have 12 healthy forwards with Joseph in the minors, so expect the 22-year-old -- or another minor-league player -- to be recalled before Tuesday's road game against the Sabres.

More News
Our Latest Stories