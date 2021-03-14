Joseph scored a goal in Saturday's 6-3 win over Nashville.
It snapped a 12-game goal drought. Joseph has speed and talent, but on a deep squad, he plays a bit part. His fantasy value is restricted as a result. However, Joseph is the kind of player that could be moved in a trade and his value would invariably increase in another uniform.
