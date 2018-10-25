Joseph, a rookie, has only one point (an assist) through eight games at the top level.

Joseph cracked the Opening Night roster, but he's exempt from waivers and can be freely sent to AHL Syracuse if coach Jon Cooper feels the young winger needs to refine his game away from the NHL's high-pressure environment. Long-term, Joseph is expected to be a mainstay on the man advantage and in the top six, but he's seen less than 14 minutes in every game as a first-year player to start the season.