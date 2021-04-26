Joseph scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

Joseph scored at 6:09 of the second period. The goal was just his third point through 13 appearances in April. The 24-year-old forward has dropped into a limited bottom-six role during his skid. He's at 18 points, 51 shots on net, 70 hits and a plus-7 rating in 48 outings.