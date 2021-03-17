Joseph scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Stars.
Joseph converted on a feed from Patrick Maroon in the second period. The goal was Joseph's second in the last three games. The 24-year-old forward has 11 points, 32 shots on net, 47 hits and a plus-3 rating through 28 appearances.
