Joseph scored a goal on his only shot in a 5-3 loss to Florida on Saturday.
Joseph got his stick on a Victor Hedman point blast less than two minutes into the third period to draw the Lightning to within 4-3. It was Joseph's 11th goal of the season but his first since March 30.
