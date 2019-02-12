Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Unavailable Tuesday
Joseph (undisclosed) will miss Tuesday's clash with the Flames, Joe Smith of The Athletic reports.
Erik Erlendsson of Lightning Insider separately notes that the Bolts have no imminent plans of executing a trade, meaning Joseph truly must be dealing with some type of issue versus packing his bags for another team. However, in the absence of specific details concerning Joseph, he should be considered day-to-day by default.
