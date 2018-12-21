Lightning's Mathieu Joseph: Will miss next two contests

Joseph (lower body) won't play Thursday against Calgary or Saturday against the Oilers.

Joseph has been a fantastic bottom-six contributor for Tampa Bay this campaign, notching nine goals and 13 points in 32 appearances, so the Lightning will hope he'll be able to overcome his lower-body issue ahead of next Thursday's matchup with the Flyers. The 21-year-old winger will need to be activated from injured reserve before returning to the lineup, so another update on his status should surface once that occurs.