Dumba registered three shots and one hit Saturday in a 4-2 loss to the Capitals.

Dumba has just one assist in 16 games with Tampa Bay since being acquired from Arizona, but he has managed to deliver in other categories. He has 46 hits, 21 blocks and 23 shots while averaging 18:51 of ice time per contest. Dumba's early-career offense in Minnesota has yet to be repeated, which limits his fantasy value.