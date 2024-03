Dumba was plus-1 with two hits and a blocked shot in 20:04 of ice time in his Lightning debut Saturday in a 7-0 win over the Flyers.

"I had to get the body going, but coming to a team like this is so exciting," Dumba said after the game. "Those guys are fun to watch. It's nice to be on this side." He isn't much of a fantasy guy at this point in his career, but he will make a big impact on the ice for his new team.