Tomkins allowed four goals on 37 shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss against the Senators.

Tomkins was making his NHL debut, starting in the second end of a back-to-back set. The former backstop for Farjestads BK Karlstad of the Swedish Hockey League just couldn't keep Brady Tkachuk quiet. Jonas Johansson is likely to do most of the heavy lifting until Andrei Vasilevskiy is ready to return from back surgery in late November or early December. The Lightning do not have another back-to-back situation until Nov. 6-7, so it's uncertain when we'll see Tomkins again.