Tomkins was the first goalie to exit the ice Wednesday, indicating he'll be between the home pipes versus Toronto, Mark Masters of TSN reports.
Tomkins will make just his sixth start in an NHL crease, having gone 2-2-1 with a 3.19 GAA in his previous five contests. The decision to start Tomkins certainly makes sense considering the Bolts can't change their position in the playoff standings. Starter Andrei Vasilevskiy will get the night off in order to prepare while Tomkins likely makes his final appearance in the crease this season.
