Tomkins was recalled from the AHL on Tuesday, per Diandra Loux.

Tomkins has started three games with the big club this season, recording an .889 save percentage and a 1-2-0 record. The 29-year-old was recalled in response to backup goalie Jonas Johansson being day-to-day with a lower-body injury. If Johansson is unavailable, Tomkins could see a start during the Lightning's upcoming back-to-back Wednesday and Thursday versus the Maple Leafs and Canadiens, respectively.