Tomkins will guard the road goal Sunday against Ottawa, per Gabby Shirley of Bally Sports Florida.

Tomkins will get the second half of Tampa Bay's back-to-back after Jonas Johansson played in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Detroit. The 29-year-old Tomkins will make his NHL debut in Sunday's contest. Tomkins posted a 20-12-0 record with a 2.53 GAA and a .911 save percentage in 32 games for Farjestad BK of the SHL last season.