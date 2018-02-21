Peca was reassigned to AHL Syracuse on Wednesday, Joe Smith of the Tampa Bay Times reports.

Peca was rendered a healthy scratch for the prior two contests, so he'll be better off in the minors, where he can pick up substantial playing time. The rookie has shown well in limited NHL action this season -- he's averaging 13:40 of ice time -- having accumulated two goals and three helpers over 10 games. He's mostly been deployed with the AHL's Crunch, though.