Peca was called up to the big club roster Sunday, Joe Smith of the Athletic reports.

A standout with AHL Syracuse, Peca scored a pair of goals and five points in 10 NHL games during the regular season. It's unlikely that the 5-foot-8 forward suits up during the playoffs, but Ryan Callahan's injury could open the door for an opportunity.

