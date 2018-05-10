Lightning's Matthew Peca: Called up from minors
Peca -- along with nine other players -- was promoted from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.
Peca spent the bulk of the season in the minors, where he racked up 46 points in 63 outings. The 25-year-old also logged 10 games for Tampa Bay, in which he snagged a pair of goals and three helpers. With the Crunch eliminate from the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Lightning made their "Black Aces" call ups. Including Peca, the team brought in Erik Cernak, Connor Ingram, Matthieu Joseph, Dominik Masin, Mitchell Stephens, Ben Thomas, Carter Verhaeghe and Alexander Volkov.
More News
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...