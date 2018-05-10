Peca -- along with nine other players -- was promoted from AHL Syracuse on Thursday.

Peca spent the bulk of the season in the minors, where he racked up 46 points in 63 outings. The 25-year-old also logged 10 games for Tampa Bay, in which he snagged a pair of goals and three helpers. With the Crunch eliminate from the Calder Cup Playoffs, the Lightning made their "Black Aces" call ups. Including Peca, the team brought in Erik Cernak, Connor Ingram, Matthieu Joseph, Dominik Masin, Mitchell Stephens, Ben Thomas, Carter Verhaeghe and Alexander Volkov.