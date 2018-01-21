Lightning's Matthew Peca: Recalled to NHL
Peca was called up from AHL Syracuse on Sunday.
With Ondrej Palat sidelined indefinitely, Peca should crack the lineup at least a few times. The 24-year-old forward has eight goals and 31 points in 42 games for AHL Syracuse this season. He could be worth a look in deeper leagues or dynasty formats.
